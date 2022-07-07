SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $310.41 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

