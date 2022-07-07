Spire Wealth Management Acquires 235 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

