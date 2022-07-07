Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,926 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 507.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.