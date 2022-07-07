Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of SFBS opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
