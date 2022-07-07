Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,400 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
