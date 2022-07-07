Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 2,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIBL opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

