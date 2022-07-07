Spire Wealth Management Buys 235 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

BXP opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.