Spire Wealth Management Buys 7,500 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 603.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

