Spire Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

