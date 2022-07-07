Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,003 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intrepid Potash stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.
In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intrepid Potash Profile (Get Rating)
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.