Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after buying an additional 1,124,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 939,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 919,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 757,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.