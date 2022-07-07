Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in State Street by 1,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

