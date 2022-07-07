Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $20,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 497,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE EB opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.73. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

