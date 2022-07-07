Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.29 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.