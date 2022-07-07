Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after buying an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,883,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,226,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

