Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

