Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

