Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.