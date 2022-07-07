Spire Wealth Management Has $100,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,415 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.