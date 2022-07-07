Spire Wealth Management Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

