Spire Wealth Management Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.