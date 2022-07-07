Spire Wealth Management Has $118,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 108,780 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 802,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

