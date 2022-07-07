Spire Wealth Management Has $118,000 Stock Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

