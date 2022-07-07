Spire Wealth Management Has $82,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

