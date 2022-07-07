Spire Wealth Management Has $82,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab stock opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.