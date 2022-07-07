Spire Wealth Management Has $83,000 Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,694,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

