Spire Wealth Management Has $84,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of CGC opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

