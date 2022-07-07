Spire Wealth Management Has $86,000 Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.