Spire Wealth Management Has $87,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

