Spire Wealth Management Has $87,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

