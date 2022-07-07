Spire Wealth Management Has $87,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

