Spire Wealth Management Has $88,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,900,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.25 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

