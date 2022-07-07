Spire Wealth Management Has $90,000 Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Barings Participation Investors worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $5,126,000.
NYSE MPV opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.
About Barings Participation Investors (Get Rating)
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
