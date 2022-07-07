Spire Wealth Management Has $90,000 Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Barings Participation Investors worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $5,126,000.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

NYSE MPV opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Barings Participation Investors (Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.