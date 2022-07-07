Spire Wealth Management Has $91,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

RFV stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89.

