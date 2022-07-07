Spire Wealth Management Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 603.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.46 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

