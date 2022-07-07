Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,699,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

FIVA stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

