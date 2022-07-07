Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

