Spire Wealth Management Invests $115,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

