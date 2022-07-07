Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

