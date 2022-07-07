Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

