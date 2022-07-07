Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after buying an additional 460,493 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

