Spire Wealth Management Purchases 342 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

