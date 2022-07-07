Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,926 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 507.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.