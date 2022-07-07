Spire Wealth Management Purchases 450 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

