Spire Wealth Management Purchases 800 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

