Spire Wealth Management Purchases 840 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

