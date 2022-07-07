Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5289 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

