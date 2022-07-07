Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.