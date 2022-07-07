Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 135.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.