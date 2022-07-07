Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

